Servo to Advance in 2023

(2023-01-16) A brief update on the Servo project's renewed activity in 2023.

We would like to share some exciting news about the Servo project. This year, thanks to new external funding, a team of developers will be actively working on Servo. The first task is to reactivate the project and the community around it, so we can attract new collaborators and sponsors for the project.

The focus for 2023 is to improve the situation of the layout system in Servo, with the initial goal of getting basic CSS2 layout working. Given the renewed activity in the project, we will keep you posted with more updates throughout the year. Stay tuned!

About Servo

Created by Mozilla Labs in 2012, the Servo project is a Research & Development effort meant to create an independent, modular, embeddable web engine that allows developers to deliver content and applications using web standards. Servo is an experimental browser engine written in Rust, taking advantage of the memory safety properties and concurrency features of the language. Stewardship of Servo moved from Mozilla Labs to the Linux Foundation in 2020, where its mission remains unchanged.