February in Servo: faster layout, pause and resume scripts, and more!

Plus improvements to font fallback, our embedding API, and the DevTools Console and Inspector.

Servo 0.0.6 includes some exciting new features:

Plus a bunch of new DOM APIs:

This is a big update, so here’s an outline:

Work in progress

We’ve started working on accessibility support for web content (@alice, @delan, #42333, #42402), gated by a pref ( --pref accessibility_enabled ). Each webview will be able to expose its own accessibility tree, which the embedder can then integrate into its own accessibility tree. As part of this work:

AccessKit now supports combining accessibility trees with its new “subtree” feature (@DataTriny, @delan, @lukewarlow, @alice, AccessKit/accesskit#655, AccessKit/accesskit#641)

egui has been migrated to the new AccessKit API (@delan, @lukewarlow, @lucasmerlin, @DataTriny, emilk/egui#7850)

we added a Servo API for activating accessibility features (@delan, @alice, #42336), although this has since become a WebView API

We’ve started implementing document.execCommand() (@TimvdLippe, #42621, #42626, #42750), gated by a pref ( --pref dom_exec_command_enabled ). This feature is also enabled in experimental mode, and together with contenteditable, it’s critical for rich text editing on the web. The work done in February includes:

DevTools has seen some big improvements in February!

When enabled in servoshell, the DevTools server is more secure by default, listening only on localhost when only a port number is specified (@Narfinger, #42502). You can open the port for remote debugging by passing a full SocketAddr, such as --devtools=[::]:6080 or --devtools=0.0.0.0:6080 .

In the Inspector tab, you can now edit DOM attributes, and the DOM tree updates when attributes change (@simonwuelker, #42601, #42785). You can now list the event type and phase of event listeners attached to a DOM node as well (@simonwuelker, #42355).

In the Console tab, objects can now be previewed when passed to console.log() and friends (@simonwuelker, #42296, #42510, #42752), and boolean values are now syntax highlighted (@pralkarz, #42513).

In the Debugger tab, you can now pause and resume script execution, both manually and when breakpoints are hit (@eerii, @atbrakhi, #42599, #42580, #42874). We’ve also started working on other debugger features (@atbrakhi, @eerii, #42306), including stepping execution (@eerii, @atbrakhi, #42844, #42878, #42906), so once again stay tuned!

Servo 0.0.6 showing DevTools debugger setting breakpoints, pausing on those breakpoints, and resuming script execution

servoshell

Back in August, we added a servo:preferences page to servoshell that allows you to set some of Servo’s most common preferences at runtime (@jdm, #38159).

servoshell now has a servo:config page (@arihant2math, #40324), allowing you to set any preference, even internal ones. Note that preference changes are not yet persistent, and not all prefs take effect when changed at runtime.

You can now press F5 to reload the page in servoshell (@Narfinger, #42538), in addition to pressing Ctrl+R or ⌘R.

We’ve fixed a regression where the caret stopped being visible in the location bar (@mrobinson, #42470).

Embedding API

Servo is now easier to build offline, using the complete source tarball included in each release (@jschwe, #42852). Go to a release on GitHub, then download servo-[version]-src-vendored.tar.gz to get started.

You can now add and remove user stylesheets with User­Content­Manager :: add­_stylesheet and remove­_stylesheet , and remove user scripts with User­Content­Manager :: remove­_script (@mukilan, #42288). Previously user stylesheets were only configurable via servoshell’s --user-stylesheet option.

Before opening any context menus on behalf of web content, Servo now closes any context menus that were opened by web content (@mrobinson, #42487), to avoid UI problems on some platforms. This is done by calling WebView­Delegate :: hide­_embedder­_control before calling show­_embedder­_control in those cases.

Input method events from web content now indicate whether or not the virtual keyboard should be shown (@stevennovaryo, @mrobinson, #42467), with the new Input­Method­Control :: allow­_virtual­_keyboard method. Generally the virtual keyboard should only be shown when the page has sticky activation.

We’re reworking our gamepad API, with WebView­Delegate :: play­_gamepad­_haptic­_effect and stop­_gamepad­_haptic­_effect being replaced by a new API that (as of the end of February at least) is known as GamepadProvider (@atbrakhi, #41568). The old methods are no longer called (#43743), and may be removed at some point.

We now have better diagnostic output when we fail to create an OpenGL context (@mrobinson, #42873), including when the OpenGL versions supported by the device are too old.

Servo :: constellation_sender was removed (@jdm, #42389), since it was never useful to embedders.

We’ve also made some changes to Preferences :

devtools­_server­_port is now devtools­_server­_listen­_address , and can now take either a port number (as before) or a full SocketAddr (@Narfinger, #42502)

dom­_worklet­_blockingsleep is now dom­_worklet­_blockingsleep­_enabled (@mukilan, #42897)

Removed many unused preferences (@mukilan, #42897) – js­_asyncstack , js­_discard­_system­_source , js­_dump­_stack­_on­_debuggee­_would­_run , js­_ion­_offthread­_compilation­_enabled , js­_mem­_gc­_allocation­_threshold­_avoid­_interrupt­_factor , js­_mem­_gc­_allocation­_threshold­_factor , js­_mem­_gc­_allocation­_threshold­_mb , js­_mem­_gc­_decommit­_threshold­_mb , js­_mem­_gc­_dynamic­_heap­_growth­_enabled , js­_mem­_gc­_dynamic­_mark­_slice­_enabled , js­_shared­_memory , js­_throw­_on­_asmjs­_validation­_failure , js­_throw­_on­_debuggee­_would­_run , js­_werror­_enabled , and network­_mime­_sniff

More on the web platform

If you navigate to a video file or audio file as a document, the player now has controls (@webbeef, #42488).

Images now rotate according to their EXIF metadata by default (@rayguo17, #42567), like they would once we add support for ‘image-orientation: from-image’.

We’re implementing system-font-aware font fallback (@mrobinson, #42466), with support for this on macOS landing this month (@mrobinson, #42776). This allows Servo to render text in scripts that are not covered by web fonts or any of the fonts on Servo’s built-in lists of fallback fonts, as long as they are covered by fonts installed on the system.

Servo now supports the newer pointermove, pointerdown, pointerup, and pointercancel events (@webbeef, #41290). The older touchmove, touchstart, touchend, and touchcancel events continue to be supported.

The default language in ‘Accept-Language’ and navigator.language is now taken from the $LANG environment variable if present (@webbeef, #41919), rather than always being set to en-US.

<input type=color> now supports any CSS color value (@simonwuelker, #42275), including the more complex values like color-mix(). We’ve also landed the colorspace attribute (@simonwuelker, #42279), but only in the web-facing side of Servo for now, not the embedding API or in servoshell.

‘vertical-align’ is now a shorthand for ‘alignment-baseline’ and ‘baseline-shift’ (@Loirooriol, #42361), and scrollParent on HTMLElement is now a function per this recent spec update (@TimurBora, #42689).

Cookies are now more conformant (@sebsebmc, #42418, #42427, #42435). ‘Expires’ and ‘Max-Age’ attributes are now handled correctly in ‘Set-Cookie’ headers, get() and getAll() on CookieStore now trim whitespace in cookie names and values, and the behaviour of set() on CookieStore has been improved.

<iframe> elements are now more conformant in how load events are fired on the element and its contentWindow (@TimvdLippe, #42254), although there are still some bugs. This has long behaved incorrectly in Servo, and it has historically caused many problems in the Web Platform Tests.

IndexedDB is now more conformant in our handling of transactions (@Taym95, #41508, #42732), and when opening and closing connections (@gterzian, @Taym95, #42082, #42669).

We’ve started implementing Largest Contentful Paint timings (@shubhamg13, #42024), and we’ve landed a bunch of improvements to how First Contentful Paint timings work in Servo:

we now include ‘background-image’ (@shubhamg13, #42569)

we now include ‘border-image’ (@shubhamg13, #42581)

we now ignore subtrees with ‘opacity: 0’ (@shubhamg13, #42768)

we now ignore zero-sized subtrees (@shubhamg13, #42178)

we now ignore <iframe> (@shubhamg13, #42498)

we now ignore <video> and <video poster> unless they actually have an image (@shubhamg13, #42411)

we now ignore mouse moves when deciding when to stop measuring (@shubhamg13, #41999)

new WebSocket() now resolves relative URLs (@webbeef, #42425).

requestFullscreen() on Element now requires user activation (@stevennovaryo, #42060).

performance.getEntries() now returns PerformanceResourceTiming entries for navigations in <iframe> (@muse254, #42270).

When geolocation is enabled ( --pref dom_geolocation_enabled ), navigator­.geolocation­.get­Current­Position() and watch­Position() now support the optional errors argument (@arihant2math, #42295).

We now support the ‘-webkit-text-security’ property in CSS (@mrobinson, #42181), which is not specified anywhere but required for MotionMark.

Performance and stability

Our about:memory page now knows how to report many new kinds of memory usage, including the DevTools server (@Narfinger, #42478, #42480), WebGL (@sagudev, #42570), localStorage and sessionStorage (@arihant2math, #42484), and some of the memory used by IndexedDB (@arihant2math, #42486). We’ve also started internally tracking the memory usage of the media subsystem (@Narfinger, #42504) and WebXR (@Narfinger, #42505).

Layout has seen a lot of performance work in February, with our main focus being on improving incremental layout of the box tree and fragment tree.

We now have our first truly incremental box tree layout (@mrobinson, @Loirooriol, @lukewarlow, #42700), rather than our previous “dirty roots”-based approach. Depending on how they were damaged, some boxes for floats (as above, #42816), independent formatting contexts (as above, #42783), and their descendants (as above, #42582) can now be reused, and they avoid damaging their parents (as above, #42847). We also destroy boxes with ‘display: none’ earlier in the layout process (as above, #42584).

Incremental fragment tree layout is improving too! Whereas we previously had to decide whether to run fragment tree layout in an “all or nothing” way, we can now reuse cached fragments in independent formatting contexts (@mrobinson, @Loirooriol, @lukewarlow, #42687, #42717, #42871). We can also measure how much work is being done on each layout (as above, #42817).

Servo uses shared memory for many situations where copying data over channels would be too expensive, such as for images and fonts. In multiprocess mode ( --multiprocess ), we use the operating system to create the shared memory in a way that can be shared with other processes, such as shm_open(3) or CreateFileMappingW, but this consumes resources that can sometimes be exhausted. We only need to use those kinds of shared memory in multiprocess mode, so we’ve reworked Servo to use Arc ﻿ <Vec<u8>> in single-process mode (@Narfinger, #42083), which should avoid resource exhaustion.

Parsing web pages is complicated: we want pages to render incrementally as they stream in from the network, and we want to prefetch resources, but scripts can call document.write(), which injects markup “on the spot”. This is further complicated if that markup also contains a <script>.

We’ve recently landed some fixes to Servo’s async parser (@simonwuelker, #42882, #42910), which handles these issues more efficiently. This is currently an obscure and somewhat buggy feature ( --pref dom­_servoparser­_async­_html­_tokenizer­_enabled ), but if we can get the feature working more reliably (#37418), it could halve the energy Servo spends on parsing, lower latency for pages that don’t use document.write(), and even improve the html5ever API for the ecosystem.

We’ve also landed optimisations for ‘Content-Security-Policy’ (@Narfinger, #42716), IntersectionObserver (@Narfinger, @mrobinson, @stevennovaryo, #42366, #42390), layout queries (@webbeef, #42327), the bfcache (@Narfinger, #42703), loading images (@Narfinger, #42684), and checks for multiprocess mode (@Narfinger, #42782), as well as the interfaces between Servo and SpiderMonkey (@sagudev, #42135, #42576).

We’ve continued our long-running effort to use the Rust type system to make certain kinds of dynamic borrow failures impossible (@Gae24, @pralkarz, @BryanSmith00, @sagudev, @Narfinger, @TimvdLippe, @kkoyung, @TimurBora, @onsah, #42342, #42294, #42370, #42417, #42619, #42616, #42637, #42640, #42662, #42679, #42681, #42665, #42667, #42699, #42712, #42725, #42729, #42726, #42720, #42738, #42737, #42735, #42751, #42805, #42809, #42780, #42820, #42715, #42635, #42880, #42846).

Bug fixes

We’ve landed some fixes for issues preventing Servo from being built on Windows arm64 (@dpaoliello, @npiesco, #42371, #42341). Work to enable Windows arm64 as a build platform is ongoing (@npiesco, #42312).

<img height> now takes the default <img width> from the aspect ratio of the image (@Loirooriol, #42577), rather than using a width of 300px by default. <svg width=0> and <svg height=0> now take the default width and height (respectively) from the aspect ratio of the <svg viewBox> (@Loirooriol, #42545).

We’ve fixed a bug in the result of layout queries, such as getBoundingClientRect(), on inline <svg> (@jdm, @Loirooriol, #42594), and we’ve fixed layout bugs related to ‘display: table-cell’ (@Loirooriol, #42778), ‘display: list-item’ (@Loirooriol, #42825, #42864), ‘inset: auto’ (@Loirooriol, #42586), ‘width: max-content’ (@mrobinson, @Loirooriol, @lukewarlow, #42574), ‘align-self: last baseline’ (@rayguo17, #42724), ‘list-style-image’ (@lukewarlow, #42332), ‘content: <image>’ (@lukewarlow, #42332), negative ‘margin’ (@Loirooriol, #42889), and ink overflow (@mrobinson, #42403).

HTML and CSS bugs:

Empty ‘url()’ values making requests when they shouldn’t (@rayguo17, #42622)

values making requests when they shouldn’t (@rayguo17, #42622) <template> failing to throw HierarchyRequestError when a DOM API is used to create an invalid hierarchy (@TimvdLippe, #42276)

failing to throw HierarchyRequestError when a DOM API is used to create an invalid hierarchy (@TimvdLippe, #42276) <input> and <textarea> selection behaviour being incorrect when the text contains more than one script (@mrobinson, #42399)

and selection behaviour being incorrect when the text contains more than one script (@mrobinson, #42399) <script nonce> validation failing to work correctly in some cases (@dyegoaurelio, #40956)

validation failing to work correctly in some cases (@dyegoaurelio, #40956) <a target> failing to work correctly after the related <iframe> is removed and a new one added with the same name (@jdm, #42344)

failing to work correctly after the related <iframe> is removed and a new one added with the same name (@jdm, #42344) <base> not taking effect in some cases, or taking effect when given a data: or javascript: URL (@TimvdLippe, #42255, #42339)

JavaScript and DOM bugs:

event.target being incorrect on touchmove , touchend , and touchcancel events (@yezhizhen, #42654)

being incorrect on , , and events (@yezhizhen, #42654) touchmove events not being fired when part of a two-finger pinch zoom (@yezhizhen, #42528)

events not being fired when part of a two-finger pinch zoom (@yezhizhen, #42528) touchend events erroneously firing after touchcancel events (@yezhizhen, #42654)

events erroneously firing after touchcancel events (@yezhizhen, #42654) assignedNodes() on HTMLSlotElement returning incorrect results after the <slot> was removed from the shadow tree (@rayguo17, #42250)

on returning incorrect results after the <slot> was removed from the shadow tree (@rayguo17, #42250) Largest Contentful Paint timings no longer being collected after reloading or navigating (@shubhamg13, #41169)

timings no longer being collected after reloading or navigating (@shubhamg13, #41169) PerformancePaintTiming being exposed to Worker globals when they shouldn’t be (@shubhamg13, #42409)

being exposed to Worker globals when they shouldn’t be (@shubhamg13, #42409) JavaScript modules resolved incorrectly when there are overlapping .imports or .scopes or import maps (@Gae24, #42668, #42630, #42754, #42821)

resolved incorrectly when there are overlapping or or import maps (@Gae24, #42668, #42630, #42754, #42821) changes to how we trigger garbage collection breaking Speedometer (@sagudev, #42271)

WebDriver bugs:

We’ve fixed crashes in DevTools, in the Inspector tab (@eerii, @mrobinson, #42330), when exiting Servo while DevTools is connected (@simonwuelker, #42543), when setting breakpoints (@atbrakhi, #42810), and after clients disconnect (@simonwuelker, #42583).

We’ve fixed crashes in layout, when using ‘background-repeat: round’ (@mrobinson, #42303), when using ‘list-style-image’ or ‘content: <image>’ (@lukewarlow, #42332), when calling elementFromPoint() on Document (@mrobinson, @Loirooriol, @lukewarlow, #42822), and when handling layout queries like getBoundingClientRect() on inline <svg> (@jdm, @Loirooriol, #42594).

We’ve fixed crashes related to stylesheets, when removing stylesheets from the DOM (@TimvdLippe, #42273), when changing the href of a <link rel=stylesheet> (@TimvdLippe, #42481), and when loading stylesheets with --layout-threads=1 (@mrobinson, @Loirooriol, @lukewarlow, #42685).

We’ve also fixed crashes when using multitouch input (@yezhizhen, #42350), when using MediaStreamAudioSourceNode (@mrobinson, #42914), when calling add() on HTMLOptionsCollection (@mrobinson, #42263), when calling elementFromPoint() on Document or ShadowRoot(), when we fail to open a database for IndexedDB (@jdm, @mrobinson, #42444), and when certain pages are run with a mozjs debug build (@Gae24, #42428).

Donations

Thanks again for your generous support! We are now receiving 6985 USD/month (−0.4% from January) in recurring donations. This helps us cover the cost of our speedy CI and benchmarking servers, one of our latest Outreachy interns, and funding maintainer work that helps more people contribute to Servo.

Servo is also on thanks.dev, and already 32 GitHub users (–1 from January) that depend on Servo are sponsoring us there. If you use Servo libraries like url, html5ever, selectors, or cssparser, signing up for thanks.dev could be a good way for you (or your employer) to give back to the community.

We now have sponsorship tiers that allow you or your organisation to donate to the Servo project with public acknowlegement of your support. If you’re interested in this kind of sponsorship, please contact us at [email protected].

6985 USD/month 10000

Use of donations is decided transparently via the Technical Steering Committee’s public funding request process, and active proposals are tracked in servo/project#187. For more details, head to our Sponsorship page.