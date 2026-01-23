December in Servo: multiple windows, proxy support, better caching, and more!

Servo 0.0.4 and our December nightly builds now support multiple windows (@mrobinson, @mukilan, #40927, #41235, #41144)! This builds on features that landed in Servo’s embedding API last month. We’ve also landed support for several web platform features, both old and new:
- ‘contrast-color()’ in CSS color values (@webbeef, #41542)
- partial support for <meta charset> (@simonwuelker, #41376)
- partial support for encoding sniffing (@simonwuelker, #41435)
- ‘background’ and ‘bgcolor’ attributes on <table>, <thead>, <tbody>, <tfoot>, <tr>, <td>, <th> (@simonwuelker, #41272)
- tee() on readable byte streams (@Taym95, #35991)
For better compatibility with older web content, we now support vendor-prefixed CSS properties like ‘-moz-transform’ (@mrobinson, #41350), as well as window.clientInformation (@Taym95, #41111).
We’ve continued shipping the SubtleCrypto API, with full support for ChaCha20-Poly1305, RSA-OAEP, RSA-PSS, and RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (see below), plus importKey() for ML-KEM (@kkoyung, #41585) and several other improvements (@kkoyung, @PaulTreitel, @danilopedraza, #41180, #41395, #41428, #41442, #41472, #41544, #41563, #41587, #41039, #41292):
|Algorithm
|ChaCha20-Poly1305
|(@kkoyung, #40978, #41003, #41030)
|RSA-OAEP
|(@kkoyung, @TimvdLippe, @jdm, #41225, #41217, #41240, #41316)
|RSA-PSS
|(@kkoyung, @jdm, #41157, #41225, #41240, #41287)
|RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5
|(@kkoyung, @jdm, #41172, #41225, #41240, #41267)
When using servoshell on Windows, you can now see
--help and log output, as long as servoshell was started in a console (@jschwe, #40961).
Servo diagnostics options are now accessible in servoshell via the
SERVO_DIAGNOSTICS environment variable (@atbrakhi, #41013), in addition to the usual
-Z /
--debug= arguments.
Servo’s devtools now partially support the Network > Security tab (@jiang1997, #40567), allowing you to inspect some of the TLS details of your requests. We’ve also made it compatible with Firefox 145 (@eerii, #41087), and use fewer IPC resources (@mrobinson, #41161).
We’ve fixed rendering bugs related to ‘float’, ‘order’, ‘max-width’, ‘max-height’, ‘:link’ selectors, <audio> layout, and getClientRects(), affecting intrinsic sizing (@Loirooriol, #41513), anonymous blocks (@Loirooriol, #41510), incremental layout (@Loirooriol, #40994), flex item sizing (@Loirooriol, #41291), selector matching (@andreubotella, #41478), replaced element layout (@Loirooriol, #41262), and empty fragments (@Loirooriol, #41477).
Servo now fires ‘toggle’ events on <dialog> (@lukewarlow, #40412). We’ve also improved the conformance of ‘wheel’ events (@mrobinson, #41182), ‘hashchange’ events (@Taym95, #41325), ‘dblclick’ events on <input> (@Taym95, #41319), ‘resize’ events on <video> (@tharkum, #40940), ‘seeked’ events on <video> and <audio> (@tharkum, #40981), and the ‘transform’ property in getComputedStyle() (@mrobinson, #41187).
Embedding API
Servo now has basic support for HTTP proxies (@Narfinger, #40941).
You can set the proxy URL in the
http_proxy (@Narfinger, #41209) or
HTTP_PROXY (@treeshateorcs, @yezhizhen, #41268) environment variables, or via
--pref network_http_proxy_uri.
We now use the system root certificates by default (@Narfinger, @mrobinson, #40935, #41179), on most platforms.
If you don’t want to trust the system root certificates, you can instead continue to use Mozilla’s root certificates with
--pref network_use_webpki_roots.
As always, you can also add your own root certificates via
Opts::
certificate_path (
--certificate-path=).
We have a new
SiteDataManager API for managing localStorage, sessionStorage, and cookies (@janvarga, #41236, #41255, #41378, #41523, #41528), and a new
NetworkManager API for managing the cache (@janvarga, @mrobinson, #41255, #41474, #41386).
To clear the cache, call
NetworkManager::
clear_cache, and to list cache entries, call
NetworkManager::
cache_entries.
Simple dialogs – that is alert(), confirm(), and prompt() – are now exposed to embedders via a new
SimpleDialog type in
EmbedderControl (@mrobinson, @mukilan, #40982).
This new interface is harder to misuse, and no longer requires boilerplate for embedders that wish to ignore simple dialogs.
Web console messages, including messages from the Console API, are now accessible via
ServoDelegate::
show_console_message and
WebViewDelegate::
show_console_message (@atbrakhi, #41351).
Servo, the main handle for controlling Servo, is now cloneable for sharing within the same thread (@mukilan, @mrobinson, #41010).
To shut down Servo, simply drop the last
Servo handle or let it go out of scope.
Servo::
start_shutting_down and
Servo::
deinit have been removed (@mukilan, @mrobinson, #41012).
Several interfaces have also been renamed:
Servo::
clear_cookiesis now
SiteDataManager::
clear_cookies(@janvarga, #41236, #41255)
DebugOpts::
disable_share_style_cacheis now
Preferences::
layout_style_sharing_cache_enabled(@atbrakhi, #40959)
- The rest of
DebugOptshas been moved to
DiagnosticsLogging, and the options have been renamed (@atbrakhi, #40960)
Perf and stability
We can now evict entries from our HTTP cache (@Narfinger, @gterzian, @Taym95, #40613), rather than having it grow forever (or get cleared by an embedder). about:memory now tracks SVG-related memory usage (@d-kraus, #41481), and we’ve fixed memory leaks in <video> and <audio> (@tharkum, #41131).
Servo now does less work when matching selectors (@webbeef, #41368), when focus changes (@mrobinson, @Loirooriol, #40984), and when reflowing boxes whose size did not change (@Loirooriol, @mrobinson, #41160).
To allow for smaller binaries, gamepad support is now optional at build time (@WaterWhisperer, #41451).
We’ve fixed some undefined behaviour around garbage collection (@sagudev, @jdm, @gmorenz, #41546, mozjs#688, mozjs#689, mozjs#692). To better avoid other garbage-collection-related bugs (@sagudev, mozjs#647, mozjs#638), we’ve continued our work on defining (and migrating to) safer interfaces between Servo and the SpiderMonkey GC (@sagudev, #41519, #41536, #41537, #41520, #41564).
We’ve fixed a crash that occurs when <link rel=“shortcut icon”> has an empty ‘href’ attribute, which affected chiptune.com (@webbeef, #41056), and we’ve also fixed crashes in:
- ‘background-repeat’ (@mrobinson, #41158)
- <audio> layout (@Loirooriol, #41262)
- custom elements (@mrobinson, #40743)
- AudioBuffer (@WaterWhisperer, #41253)
- AudioNode (@Taym95, #40954)
- ReportingObserver (@Taym95, #41261)
- Uint8Array (@jdm, #41228)
- the fonts system, on FreeType platforms (@simonwuelker, #40945)
- IME usage, on OpenHarmony (@jschwe, #41570)
Donations
Thanks again for your generous support! We are now receiving 7110 USD/month (+10.5% over November) in recurring donations. This helps us cover the cost of our speedy CI and benchmarking servers, one of our latest Outreachy interns, and funding maintainer work that helps more people contribute to Servo.
Servo is also on thanks.dev, and already 30 GitHub users (+2 over November) that depend on Servo are sponsoring us there. If you use Servo libraries like url, html5ever, selectors, or cssparser, signing up for thanks.dev could be a good way for you (or your employer) to give back to the community.
We now have sponsorship tiers that allow you or your organisation to donate to the Servo project with public acknowlegement of your support. A big thanks from Servo to our newest Bronze Sponsors: Anthropy, Niclas Overby, and RxDB! If you’re interested in this kind of sponsorship, please contact us at [email protected].
Use of donations is decided transparently via the Technical Steering Committee’s public funding request process, and active proposals are tracked in servo/project#187. For more details, head to our Sponsorship page.
Conference talks and blogs
We’ve recently published one talk and one blog post:
-
Web engine CI on a shoestring budget (slides; transcript) – Delan Azabani (@delan) spoke about the CI system that keeps our builds and tryjobs moving fast, running nearly two million tests in under half an hour.
-
Servo 2025 Stats – Manuel Rego (@mrego) wrote about the growth of the Servo project, and how our many new contributors have enabled that.
We also have two upcoming talks at FOSDEM 2026 in Brussels later this month:
-
The Servo project and its impact on the web platform ecosystem – Manuel Rego (@mrego) is speaking on Saturday 31 January at 14:00 local time (13:00 UTC), about Servo’s impact on spec issues, interop bugs, test cases, and the broader web platform ecosystem.
-
Implementing Streams Spec in Servo web engine – Taym Haddadi (@Taym95) is speaking on Saturday 31 January at 17:45 local time (16:45 UTC), about our experiences writing a new implementation of the Streams API that is independent of the one in SpiderMonkey.
Servo developers Martin Robinson (@mrobinson) and Delan Azabani (@delan) will also be attending FOSDEM 2026, so it would be a great time to come along and chat about Servo!