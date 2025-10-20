Servo 0.0.1 Release

A brief update on the goals and plans behind the new Servo releases on GitHub.

Today, the Servo team has released new versions of the servoshell binaries for all our supported platforms, tagged v0.0.1. These binaries are essentially the same nightly builds that were already available from the download page with additional manual testing, now tagging them explicitly as releases for future reference.

We plan to publish such a tagged release every month. For now, we are adopting a simple release process where we will use a recent nightly build and perform additional manual testing to identify issues and regressions before tagging and publishing the binaries.

There are currently no plans to publish these releases on crates.io or platform-specific app stores. The goal is just to publish tagged releases on GitHub.