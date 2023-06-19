Conference news

2023-06-19 A bit about the Servo project's presence in recent and upcoming events.

In May of 2023, Martin Robinson from the Servo project team had the chance to participate in the RustNL 2023 conference in Amsterdam. There he gave a lighting talk about the Servo project and its current plans. In addition, he participated in some follow up discussions exploring the possibility of using Servo in various Rust application frameworks.

In the first week of June 2023, the Servo project team participated in the Web Engines Hackfest 2023. Delan Azabani gave a talk about the Servo project, diving into the details of the team’s work in the first half of the year and its plans for the second half. The talk provided some valuable insights into running some Servo demos as well as the status of floats and the evolution of the layout system. In addition, there were some engaging discussions around the future of the shared style crate in Gecko and Servo.

At the same event there was also a breakout session about Servo where various topics were addressed, such how to coordinate development efforts between Mozilla and Gecko on the shared webrender and style crates. Of particular interest was the implementation and challenges of a new embedding API for Servo. Lastly, there was a discussion about simplifying the contribution process to the Servo project, with a focus on making it more beginner-friendly and enabling a broader participation from interested individuals. You can find the session notes online.

Around the end of June, Servo will attend the Embedded Open Source Summit in Prague. If you are participating in this event, feel free to contact us with any questions about the project status and our plans for the future.